Myron “Mike” H. Bickley, 84, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2026, at River Terrace in Bluffton.

Mike was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Myron H. Bickley, Sr. and Anna (Hammond) Bickley.

He graduated from Sandusky High School and obtained his B.S. from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. He grew up attending the Baptist Church and was currently attending St. Jospeh Catholic Church in Bluffton.

Mike served in the United State Air Force from 1962 to 1966. After being honorably discharged, Mike and Mary Ann (Burk) Bickley were married on Oct. 15, 1966, in Bellevue, Ohio.

Mike taught mathematics and electronics/computer science at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Bickley of Bluffton; and children, Keith Allen (Heather) Bickley of Elburn, Illinois, Kevin (Melanie) Bickley of DeKalb, Illinois, and Keri- Ann (Kyle) Evenson of DeKalb, Illinois; and grandchildren, Cameron Evenson of Los Angeles, California, and Lily Bickley of DeKalb, Illinois. Mike is also survived by his brother-in-law, Kevin Burk of Bellevue, Ohio.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, David Burk.

A private family service will take place with Father David Violi officiating. Inurnment will take place in the New Castle Cremation Columbarium at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Mike’s memory to St. Jospeh Catholic Church and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.