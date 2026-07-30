James “Jim” R. Plummer, 78, of rural Bluffton, passed away peacefully Monday evening, July 27, 2026, at his residence, with his wife Jenni at his side.

Jim was born in Bluffton on Aug. 3, 1947, to Robert Carl Plummer and Helen M. (Graham) Romine. A 1965 graduate of Bluffton High School, he married Jennifer “Jenni” J. Mickley in Bluffton on Aug. 2, 1969. They were days short of their 57th wedding anniversary.

Jim spent his career in sales, working for Thermtron Research Corp. in Fort Wayne for several years before joining National Oil and Gas in Bluffton, where he remained for most of his working life. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton.

Jim and Jenni shared a deep love of dogs, rescuing greyhounds and raising whippets over the years. A man who could fix almost anything, Jim built what he called the “race track” -— a large fenced ring in the backyard where the dogs could run flat out. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan who followed both Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr., and he cheered for the Indiana Fever.

Most of all, Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He spent years driving his three sons to practices, meets and matches, and countless hours in the stands watching them swim, play baseball and wrestle. He supported his boys in whatever they chose; that steady encouragement shaped all of their lives. That love extended to his grandchildren: he cherished the summers Ethan and Evan spent with him in Indiana, and he was grateful for the precious time he recently spent with baby Satya. He was happiest at the end of the day, with Jenni beside him and the family gathered around a bonfire, watching the sun go down.

In addition to his wife, Jenni, Jim is survived by three sons, Shane E. Plummer of Los Angeles, Calif., Jared R. (Alexis) Plummer of Fairfax, Calif. and Brett E. (Zofia) Plummer of Elkhorn, Neb.; a brother, Thomas “Tom” Plummer of Tigard, Ore.; a sister, Nancy Steffen of Bluffton; and three grandchildren, Ethan, Evan and Satya Plummer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Lloyd Romine; and a brother-in-law, Frank Steffen.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin-Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. A memorial service will follow on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter or Friends of the Ouabache State Park.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.