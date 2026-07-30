Donald W. “Jake” Shaffer, 90, of Petroleum, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2026, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Jake was born in Fort Wayne on May 17, 1936, to Herman D. and Catherine I. (Zuber) Shaffer. Both parents preceded him in death. Jake married Judith A. Plummer in Huntington, West Virginia on July 25, 1960; she survives.

A 1954 graduate of Petroleum High School, Jake then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1956-1962. He worked in the maintenance department at Franklin Electric for over 44 years, where he retired in 1998.

Jake was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton, he enjoyed gardening, working in his shop building wood flower planters, he liked to hunt, watching IU basketball, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Indianapolis Colts. Jake was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved attending his grandchildren’s events, dance recitals, basketball and football games, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

In addition to his wife, Judith, Jake is survived by two sons; Mark (Karen) Shaffer of Petroleum, and Michael (Tonya) Shaffer of Bluffton; a daughter, Katherine “Kathy” (Richard) Shaffer-Garr of Bluffton; a brother, Jim Shaffer of Bluffton; a sister, Lola Myers of Webster, FL; Eight grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany) Shaffer of Bluffton, Benjamin Shaffer of Petroleum, Reid (Fiancé Rachel) Shaffer of Indianapolis, Anthony Garr of Bluffton, Thomas Garr of Bluffton, Katie (Matt) Schwaller of West Chester, Ohio, Christa Shaffer of Bluffton, and Alyssa Shaffer of Bluffton; along with five great-grandchildren Brayden Shaffer, Autumn Shaffer, Finn O’Neil, Harper Shaffer and Ivy Schwaller.

Jake was preceded by his parents; four brothers, Herman Jr., John, Gene and Bob Shaffer; and two sisters, Betty Schlichter and Judy Huffman.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Greg Andrews will officiate. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jake may be directed to the Nottingham Township Fire Department.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.