Thomas “Tom” R. Moser, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Tom was born in Decatur on May 20, 1942, to Harry and Sarah “Dorcus” (Clendenen) Moser. He married Sue A. Dubach at Old Salem Church in Wells County on Feb. 10, 1961; she survives.

A 1960 graduate of Hartford Center High School, Tom later graduated from I.P.F.W. with an associate degree in graphic communications. He worked as a paper broker at Our Sunday Visitor newspaper, which later became Noll Printing, in Huntington for many years. He then went to work at Graphic Communications in Huntington for several years before retiring.

Tom was a member of Living Water United Church in Wells County. He loved to golf and was an avid Purdue fan. More than anything else, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events and other activities.

In addition to his wife, Sue, of 65 years, Tom is survived by a son, Doug (Cindy) Moser of Poneto; a daughter, Deb (Bob) Monce of Bluffton; two brothers, Ted (Lee) Moser of Waynesville, Ohio, and Jim Moser of Berne; a sister-in-law, Veda Moser of Arkansas; five grandchildren, Tyler (Katie) Moser, Leslie (Brock) McPeek, Heather (Andrew) Didrick, Tanner Coratti and Alex (Sam) Monce; along with six great-grandchildren, Chance and Landon Moser, Brylie and Alexa McPeek, Charlotte Didrick and Aspen Monce.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; along with a brother, Roger Moser; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Moser.

Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, from noon until 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water United Church or the Poneto Fire Department.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.