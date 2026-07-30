Fredonna “Donna” C. Eckhart, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, July 27, 2026, at her residence.

Donna was born on Sept. 30, 1957, in Bluffton to Raymond W. and Ada Kate (Smith) West, Sr. She attended Bluffton High School. She was a homemaker who loved her family. Family was the center of Donna’s life. She cherished her grandchildren and her sisters and their families, and spending time with all of them. She was fond of animals. She collected knick knacks.

On Oct. 3, 1974, Donna and Timothy J. Eckhart were married in Raton, New Mexico. They have been blessed to share 53 years together.

Survivors include her husband, Tim of Bluffton; their daughter, Heather (Donnie) Craig of Bluffton; and their grandchildren, Mikayla Craig, Dalton Craig, Megan (Quinn) Baller, Alexis Eckelbarger and Jordan Eckelbarger, along with her precious great-grandchildren, Cillian, Tatum and Ruby. She will continue to be loved by her sisters, Shirley (Larry) Lane of Geneva, Mellissa (Bill) Duncan of Bluffton and Michelle Davis of Bluffton, along with her trusty companion, her loving Lab of five years, Hoagie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Chance James Eckhart, a brother, Raymond West, Jr., and a sister, Tanja “Tinnie” Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Donna’s memory to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.