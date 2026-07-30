Vivan Rae (Williamson) Ogden, formerly of Bluffton and North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on July 26, 2026 at the age of 92.

Vivian Rae Williamson was born to Ellis Williamson and Beulah (Ditmer) Williamson on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934, in Potsdam, Ohio. Raised as a farm girl, after graduation as Salutatorian from Brookville (Ohio) High School, she initially attended Manchester College (now Manchester University). After a hiatus to raise her family, she returned to Manchester College to finish her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, subsequently earning her Master of Science in elementary education from Indiana University Fort Wayne.

While at Manchester College, Vivian was introduced to a musically gifted boy named Joe Ogden. They were married on Sept. 14, 1954, shortly after Joe completed Army basic training. They moved to Fort Dix, New Jersey, so Joe could begin serving his country. In 1956, they moved to Miami County, Indiana, with their first-born son, Mark. As their family grew, they later moved to the Ogden family farm near Laketon, Indiana.

Vivian began her teaching career teaching kindergarten at Gilead and Macy schools, Miami County, moved to teaching lower elementary at Laketon School, then when she and Joe moved to Bluffton, she finished her teaching career teaching lower elementary at Adams Central Community School.

Vivian and Joe lovingly raised their three sons, Mark, Joel and David. She learned quickly how to cut one of her delicious freshly baked pies into five equal pieces as these three growing boys were always hungry! Vivian and Joe supported their three boys in their musical, school, and athletic activities while spending many summer vacations traveling around the United States. They also took their musical talents with saxophone, piano and Joe’s singing to many senior communities. Vivian loved the color pink, flowers, sewing, cooking and baking, was involved in Tri Kappa, volunteered in numerous community libraries, was a voracious reader of murder mysteries, always had word search and crossword puzzle books by her side, taught chair aerobics, played cards, was a member of several book clubs, and hosted many friends at Euchre and Pegs and Jokers parties. Vivian loved nothing more than welcoming family and friends to the “Empty Arms Hotel” with branches in Indiana and Florida.

Vivian and Joe were world travelers visiting every continent except Antarctica. They traveled by plane, cruise ship, bus, their own travel trailer and cabin cruiser. After retirement, they did something Joe swore they would never do: they became “snowbirds” traveling to Swan Lake Village in North Fort Myers, Florida, every winter, where they spent many memorable years making many friends as they basked in the warmth and sunshine. Every spring they would return to Bluffton, then North Manchester.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Gregory, her brother Leon Williamson, her brother Dale Williamson, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, her son Mark, and most recently her beloved husband, Joe, who passed away Jan. 28, 2026.

Vivian is survived by her son Joel (Gail) Ogden, son David (Karen) Ogden, daughter-in-law Dianne Ogden, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several sisters-in-law, and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

Vivian will be remembered for her sweetness and warmth; sense of fun; surviving life with four Ogden men; her love of music; making a happy and loving home; her generosity of time, talent and treasure; and her faith in God.

Vivian’s family would like to thank Timbercrest Senior Living Center and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving and dedicated care.

A Celebration of Life service to remember both Vivian and Joe Ogden will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St. in North Manchester, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester University, E. College Avenue, P.O. Box 365, North Manchester, IN 46962.