Max Michael Harnish, 78, passed away July 21 in Leesburg, Florida. He was the son of James Harnish and Patricia Garber, both deceased.

Max was born Jan. 28 in Bluffton, Ind. Later, his family moved to Fort Wayne, where he graduated in 1966 from New Haven High School.

After graduation he joined the Navy, serving in Vietnam. After finishing his tour, he moved to Florida where his mother and sister resided.

He has one sister, Lori (Jeff) Prom from Canton, Georgia; a brother, Bruce Harnish of Fort Wayne; and two cousins, Penny (Chet) Bercot and Pame (Dave) Nixon of Bluffton.

He will be cremated in Leesburg, where he will be laid to rest.