Paul Leon Young, 105, of Bluffton passed away July 28, 2026, at River Terrace Health Care Center. Paul was born May 20, 1921, in Jay County, Ind. to Phillip Fredrick “PF” and Delsa “Faye” (Roach) Young.

Paul was a B-25 bomber pilot in the Army Air Core, 445th Bombardment squadron, 321st Bombardment Group during WWll with 57 missions. He retired from the 57th Air Force Bomb Wing as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Paul graduated from North Central College in 1947 with a BA in History.

On Sept. 20, 1947, in Portland, Ind., Paul married Ruby Madonna (Rinker) Young. They shared 74 years of marriage together. Ruby preceded Paul in death on Jan. 9, 2022.

Paul is survived by a son, James P. (Cindy) Young of Cedra Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Susan D. (Jay) Harris-Frymier of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Christy (Phil) Lehtola, Beth (Hunter) Kalisiak, Phillip (Kaley) Young, Mary (Jamie) Worline and Paul (Jericha) Harris; along with seven great grandchildren, Kasey Lehtola, Emmett Letola, Harper Worline, Boe Kalisiak, Finn Worline, Arlo Worline and Luke Kalisiak.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

There will be no formal funeral service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the Young family at www.thomarich.com.