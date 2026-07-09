Robert “Bob” H. Sutter, 83, of Berne, passed away Tuesday evening, July 7, 2026, at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne.

Bob was born in Peoria, Illinois, on Oct. 19, 1942, to Harry R. and Florence D. (Herman) Sutter. Both parents preceded him in death. Bob married Janice “Jan” Ringger in Bluffton on May 14, 1967; she survives.

A 1960 graduate of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bob then graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He later received a master’s degree in Christian counseling from Liberty University. Bob was a long-time member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Bob owned and operated several businesses before founding Prairie Supply, Inc. in 1982, which he managed, alongside his wife Jan, until retiring in 2016. For over 20 years he also worked part-time as a counselor for Pathfinder Christian Counseling. Bob had a passion for mission work and was involved in several mission projects in Haiti, which including well-drilling and establishing trade schools. He also created Mustard Seed Ministries, which was an organization that distributed free Bibles in Africa.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Matthew (Camella) Sutter of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Dawn (Jeremy) Boarman of Carmel and Robin (Harry) Anderson of Bluffton; a brother, Richard (Kathy) Sutter of Atlanta, Georgia; a sister, Judy (Roger) Sauder of Plantation, Florida; along with nine grandchildren, Brendan, Natasha, and Melody Sutter, Ian and Claire Boarman, Tristan (Tory) Anderson, Alex Anderson, Lily (Tim) Fleming and Lyra Anderson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 1 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Church Charity Fund or Mustard Seed Ministries.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.