Patrick “Pat” K. Pursifull, 75, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday afternoon June 10, 2026 at his home.

He was a 1969 graduate of Norwell High School. Pat wrestled and played football in his younger years. He proudly served in the United States Army for 19 years with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment “The Blackhorse Regiment,” attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-7.) He later worked for Norfolk Southern for 19 years, where he retired as an engineer.

Pat was a proud member of the American Legion Post 241 of Waynedale and was also a member of the Masonic lodge. He was a member of the Markle Boy Scout Troop 128, where he achieved his Eagle Scout. Pat was also a lifeguard at the Markle pool. He was an avid fan of science fiction and enjoyed cheering on Indiana University and the Indianapolis Colts. Pat’s family lovingly said “He was really smart with no common sense.”

Pat was born on June 2, 1951 in Lagrange, a son of the late Loyal K. and Betty (Carney) Pursifull. He was united in marriage to Vonell E. Heckley on May 27, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vonell survives in Ossian.

Additional survivors include one brother: Mike (Deb) Pursifull of Ossian; three sisters, Tonya (Shawn) Hainzelsperger of Shell Lake, Wisconsin; Barbara (Rod) Conwell of Huntington and Carla Devlin of Daytona Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jenny Welch of Ossian; a brother-in-law, Mike Heckley of Ossian; and several nieces and nephews.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Memorial service will also be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, following the visitation at the Funeral Home.

Interment will be at a later date at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Markle Fish and Game Club Park, in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.