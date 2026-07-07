Beverly J. DeArmond, 89, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Beverly was born in Hartford City on Nov. 8, 1936, to Tress and Katie (Bedwell) Marshall. She married Dick A. DeArmond in Bluffton on May 9, 1953. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2022.

Beverly attended Chester Center High School and was a homemaker for most of her life. She more recently had been attending River of Life Church in Bluffton. Beverly loved her cats but will be remembered most for her love of spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Judy (L.B.) Chapman of Huntington, Diana (Richard) Houdyshell of Fort Wayne and Trina (John) Heron of Liberty Center; two sons, Rick DeArmond and Tyson (Kelly) McDonald, both of Bluffton; four grandchildren; along with several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tisha Brooke Jackson; three brothers, Vernon Marshall, Tress Allen Marshall and James Marshall; and two sisters, Delores Nuttle and infant Betty Jean Marshall.

In accordance with Beverly’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.