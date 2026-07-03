James (Big Jim) Paul Smith, 85, a resident of Rio Communities, New Mexico, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on June 28, 2026.

Jim was born in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas on Dec. 22, 1940 to Noah and Rosalyn (Frye) Smith. As a child the family moved to Huntington before settling in Ossian, where Jim spent his youth and young adulthood. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1958 where he was a multiple sport athlete.

After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a crew chief in the 82nd FIS at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. There he began his love of aviation and where he perfected his ability to fix anything. There was no project too small or too big for “Big Jim” to tackle. He possessed an intense “can do” attitude which served countless people over the course of his lifetime. Jim was always a proud Veteran who was honored to have served the country he loved so dearly.

While in California, he became a father to two sons, Robert and Bruce Smith. He later moved his family to Kansas City where he single handedly raised his two sons until he met the love of his life, Mary Ann. His love of people (he has never met a stranger), his ability to connect with them, his life experiences, along with his storytelling skills, all came together perfectly and led to an especially successful sales career for over 50 years.

After raising his boys and leaving them in the capable hands of their new brides, Jim and Mary Ann left Kansas City to start their next adventure in New Mexico. There, they made fast and lifelong friendships with their beloved Dilly Dilly group.

Jim loved to golf, help neighbors with projects and travel with friends. He was a member of the Merced Moose Lodge 2550, American Legion Post 81 and Bethlehem Lodge No.56. He loved the warm weather in New Mexico and you could always find him outside working on a project in his flip flops and Hawaiian shirt. He loved having a beer with his friends whether it was in the comfort of his own home, around the pool in Havasu, Arizona, at the beach in Mexico with his Air Force buddy or on his annual family pheasant hunt. He was always the life of the party with his quick wit, dry sense of humor and his infamous stories. He welcomed everyone with open arms whether it was a stranger in need, his close family and friends or even his son’s high school football team for his legendary biscuits and gravy. He had the biggest heart and his passing leaves a big hole to fill.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father, Noah and Rosalyn (Frye) Smith and brothers Bill Smith and John Smith and nephew, Trent Smith.

He is survived by his true love, Mary Ann, who had the pleasure and sometimes the burden (because he was a handful, who are we kidding) of being his wife for 42 years. He is survived by brother Rick (Mary) Smith and sister Deb Robbins. He also leaves behind his two sons, Robert (Leanne) Smith and Bruce (Stephanie) Smith; five grandchildren, Alex (Shannon) Smith, Maddie (Tyler) Garrett, Allison Smith, Rhett Smith and Brock Smith; one great-granddaughter, Violet Smith and of course his trusty sidekick, Beau, whom Jim rescued during a walk on the golf course. No dog ever had a better life!

A Celebration of Life in Kansas City, Missouri, is currently pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements for his cremation are being handled by the caring professionals at Noblin Funeral Service, Belen, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.