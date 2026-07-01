Connie S. Sawyer, 74, of Bluffton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

Connie was born on Jan. 24, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Norman and Norma (Baumgardner) Wolfe. She graduated from Norwell High School in 1970. She worked as a real estate broker for Sawyer Reality for many years. She spent many years of her career working in healthcare. A lover of all animals, Connie found joy in rescuing feral cats, planting and maintaining a garden and her flowers. She truly enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends.

On Nov. 20, 1970, Connie and Douglas A. Sawyer were married. They were blessed with almost 56 years together.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Sawyer of Bluffton and three daughters, Michelle (Mark Brigden) Sawyer or Seattle, Washington, Kimberly Sawyer-Egir of Los Angeles, California, and Shaney Sawyer of Nashville, Tennessee, along with two granddaughters, Eleanor and Emma Egir of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her brothers, Roger L. (Michelle) Wolfe of Nebraska and Kevin (Pam) Wolfe of Angola.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday, July 2.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.