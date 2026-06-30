Ruth F. Witte, 93, of Ossian, passed June 28, 2026. She was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Fort Wayne, daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose (Adams) Zehrung.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, and was one of a kind. Ruth enjoyed quilting, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Steven (Paula) Witte of Ossian and Jerry (Michelle) Witte of Hoagland; grandchildren, Clinton, Zackery (Angela), Rickie (Abby), Elise, Gabrielle (Collin), Adam (Claire) and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Graham, Jane, Emma, Grayson, Aria, Gwen, Beckam, Lyla, Riverly, Mae and Zion; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oscar Witte; and her brothers, Robert and Lawrence Jr.

A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour.

Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.