Sandra “Sandy” S. Ringger, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, June 26, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Sandy was born on April 22, 1958, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, to Vashti Chavis and Harold Locklear. Vashti later married Ezrey Ramsey, who lovingly adopted Sandy and raised her as his own.

On July 2, 1977, Sandy married Kendall Ringger in Bluffton. Together they shared nearly 49 years of marriage.

A 1976 graduate of Concordia High School, Sandy continued her education by earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Fort Wayne. She devoted more than 20 years to caring for others as a registered nurse, serving patients through several healthcare organizations throughout her career. Sandy was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Country Church in Bluffton.

Sandy found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved tending to her flowers, playing board games, decorating her home for every holiday, and traveling with family, friends and especially her husband. More than anything, she treasured her role as Grandma and could always be found cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events, school programs, and every milestone in between. Sandy embraced each day as a precious gift and lived life to its fullest. Her greatest joy was loving and serving Jesus, and she inspired everyone around her to love others as He did. Her unwavering faith, joyful spirit, and genuine love for people will remain one of her greatest legacies.

Survivors include her loving husband, Kendall Ringger of Bluffton; two sons, Jeremy (Sarah Aberle) Ringger of Decatur and Jameson (Sheena Milholland) Ringger of Berne; a daughter, Brandy (Vince) Pfister of Keystone; 12 grandchildren, Lilly (Benjamin) Kaehr, Maxton, Hazel, Marcus, Judah, Nora, Halden, Anna, Hank, McKayla, Lila and Troy; one great-granddaughter, Gracie; and three sisters, Sheila (Brad) Collins of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Locklear of Maxton, North Carolina, and Joyce (Jeff) Lytle of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her adoptive father, Ezrey Ramsey, and her stepfather, Dale Coolman.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 1 until 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Vince Pfister and Jeff Leman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s memory to Gateway Woods.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com