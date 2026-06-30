Norwin Richard Bauermeister, 87, of Auburn, formerly of Wells County, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026. A life built on faith, family, hard work and service.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, master craftsman, farmer and faithful servant of God passed away surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a legacy that will live on for generations.

On May 7, 1966, he married his devoted partner and lifelong companion, Martha Ann Thiele. Together, they built a marriage rooted in faith, love and steadfast devotion. They were blessed with two children, Brian Bauermeister and Marla Toigo (Daniel Toio). He was a proud grandfather to Mallori Bauermeister, Madison Toigo and Braden Toigo, and a proud great-grandfather to Avery Bauermeister. Nothing brought him greater joy than watching his family grow and seeing the values he cherished carried on.

In 1965, he co-founded Bauermeister Builders with his brother, Norman Bauermeister (Butch). For decades, he built more than homes — he built trust, lifelong friendships and a reputation for excellence. He understood that he wasn’t simply building houses; he was building places where families would grow, celebrate life’s milestones and create memories for generations. While the homes he built stand as a testament to his skill, the lives he touched through his character, humility, kindness and steadfast faith remain his greatest legacy.

His life’s work centered on building quality homes and farming the land, and he approached both with unwavering dedication, pride and integrity. During farming season, it wasn’t unusual to find him in the fields from morning until night. He believed hard work was its own reward and quietly taught his children and grandchildren that perseverance, sacrifice, stewardship and faith are the foundation of a meaningful life.

Faith was the cornerstone of everything he did. He faithfully served Bethlehem Church as both an Elder and Trustee, leading not through recognition, but through humble service. His quiet faith was evident in the way he lived each day and became one of the greatest gifts he passed on to his family.

Although he loved his work, his heart found peace at Lake Gage, where he spent more than sixty summers making memories with family and friends. Sunday mornings were especially meaningful as he worshiped at Lake James Lutheran Chapel (Angola), surrounded by the beauty of God’s creation. There, his love for the Lord, his family and the lake came together in perfect harmony.

He never met a stranger. Whether at church, the lake, on vacation, or around town, he had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel welcome. His warmth, generosity and genuine interest in others left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

To his family, he was so much more than a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a teacher, mentor, encourager and quiet source of strength. He was always there when he was needed — often before anyone even knew to ask. Through his example, he showed us what it means to live with humility, integrity, unwavering faith and unconditional love.

While we grieve his passing, we celebrate a life beautifully lived. His legacy lives on in the homes he built, the fields he faithfully farmed, the church he faithfully served, the friendships he cherished and, above all, the family he loved so deeply.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

His life reminds us that the richest harvest is not measured by what we own, but by the lives we touch, the faith we live and the love we leave behind.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 E 750 N, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation prior to the services at the church, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Preferred memorials, in memory of Norwin, may be made to Lake James Lutheran Chapel or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

To leave condolences, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.