Major Gerald H. “Jerry” Fisher, U.S. Army (Ret.), 89 of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2026.

Jerry was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Newport News, Virginia, the son of Col. Dale D. Fisher, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), and Francise (Major) Fisher. As the son of a career military officer during the World War II era, Jerry and his brother, Craig, experienced a childhood unlike most, living in 14 cities across the United States, Germany and Austria.

Among some of his earliest memories were years spent on Ford Island, Hawaii, just three years before the attack on Pearl Harbor. The family later lived in Portland, Oregon, where his father served as commanding officer and family participated in the christening of the Liberty Ship S.S. John W. Weeks. While stationed at March Field near Riverside, California, his father served as a host for visiting USO entertainers, giving Jerry and Craig opportunities to meet many of the era’s most celebrated performers. One treasured family photograph captures a young Jerry sitting on Bob Hope’s lap while his brother watches nearby, as Bob Hope signed an autograph for the boys.

Following World War II, Jerry’s father, Col. Fisher, was assigned to diplomatic service in Germany and Vienna, Austria. During those years, the family traveled extensively throughout Europe, visiting historic sites in France, Italy, Switzerland, Czechoslovakia and Rome where they met Pope Pius XII. They also witnessed the lasting scars of war while visiting cities such as Frankfurt, Heidelberg and Wertheim, as well as Dachau near Munich — experiences that left a lasting impression on Jerry and helped shape his character, patriotism, and sense of service.

Jerry graduated from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, with a B.A. in communication arts and earned his officer commission through the university’s ROTC program. On July 13, 1958, then 2nd Lt. Gerald H. Fisher was administered his Oath of Office by his father, Col. Dale D. Fisher. A proud moment for both. Major Gerald H. Fisher went on to serve his country with honor and distinction in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.

Jerry met the love of his life, Mary Butler of Bluffton, while he was a student at Notre Dame and she attended Holy Cross Central School of Nursing at Saint Mary’s College in South Bend. They were married on February 27, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton and built a life together marked by faith, devotion, and enduring love.

Major Fisher’s military career included tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam. While stationed in Vietnam, Major Fisher served as an Armed Forces Medical Logistics Officer and Advisor to the Republic of Vietnam Air Force Surgeon’s Office in Saigon. For his meritorious service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and from the Republic of Vietnam the Armed Forces Honor Medal – 1st Class and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, among numerous other military decorations and commendations. Throughout his career, Major Fisher was known for his unwavering integrity, professionalism, and a strong moral character.

As an ffficer in the U.S. Army, Major Fisher served in 12 cities in the United States, Korea, Vietnam and Germany. While stationed at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado, Major Fisher was selected by his commanding officer to help oversee the transfer of the medical laboratory operation to the Presidio in San Francisco, California. There, he contributed to the development and implementation of CHAMPUS, the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Uniformed Services, helping support healthcare access for military members, retirees, and their families. Major Fisher’s last assignment was Chief, Logistics Division at Patterson Army Hospital at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. On Aug. 31, 1978, Major Gerald H. Fisher retired at Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

In service to the Catholic Church, Major Fisher served as a member of three Chaplain’s Councils. Later after retirement from the military he was the President/Member of three different Parish Councils, Eucharistic Minister, Lector and facilitated Faith Formation to high school aged parish member. In 1984, he received the PASCHA Award for service to Church of the Risen Christ in Denver, Colorado. This award was given annually to the lay parish member who made the most significant contribution to the parish. Never one to stop learning, Jerry earned his M.A. in religious education from St. Thomas Theological Seminary in Denver, Colorado, in 1985.

That same year, Jerry, his wife, Mary, and three of their four children moved to Bluffton to be closer to Mary’s elderly mother. In retirement, he brought the same dedication and attention to detail to Butler Brothers True Value store, where he served for a number of years as bookkeeper and helped modernize operations by deploying the store’s computerized POS (point-of-sale) System.

Jerry and Mary shared many passions throughout their marriage, including growing and exhibiting orchids. Jerry served as President of the Three Rivers Orchid Society in 1995. He was also a talented nature photographer whose subjects ranged from his beloved orchids to Indiana landscapes and the many places he and Mary traveled together throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Family and friends will remember Jerry for his gentle spirit, quiet humility and generous heart. He delighted in tending his vegetable garden and sharing its harvest with neighbors and loved ones. He had a deep respect for all living things and was often seen carefully carrying a spider from the house and releasing it outdoors. Whether serving his country, supporting his family, teaching his faith, or caring for God’s creation, Jerry lived a life of integrity, kindness, and purpose.

He is survived by Mary, his beloved wife of 66 years; four children, Laura (Greg) Schickedanz, Liz (Terry) Moser, Mike (Layne) Fisher, and Susan Mowan; six grandchildren, Alyssa Schickedanz (Alec Henning), Brian Schickedanz, Justin Moser, Jaron (Jacie) Moser, Aspen Fisher, and Autumn Fisher; and four great-grandchildren, Aubrielle Moser, Asher Moser, Miles Henning, and Morgan Henning.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Craig Fisher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father David Violi celebrating Mass. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, with full military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.

The family is deeply grateful for the many blessings of Jerry’s long life and for the example he leaves behind—a life of faith, honor, service, humility, and love.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.