Carrie D. Dowell, 51, of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, July 5, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Carrie was born in Bluffton on Nov. 26, 1974, and attended Norwell High School. She worked as a dietary aide at numerous local nursing homes and was recently working at T.I. Automotive.

Carrie was happiest in life when surrounded by her family and friends.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Jeff Basgall of Bluffton; along with her children, Shawnta Turner of Bluffton, Dalton Dowell of Huntington and Serena Dowell of Bluffton. She was a loving “Nana” to five grandchildren; Hunter Householder, twins, TaMyla and TaMacy DeRoo, Makenna Dowell and Jaxson Dowell.

She is also survived by two sisters, Heather Arnold and Holly Fields, both of Fort Wayne.

As Carrie requested, there will be no formal service at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences online with the family at www.thomarich.com.