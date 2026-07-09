Rex Allen Pursley, 64, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, July 6, 2026, at his residence in Bluffton.

Rex was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Bluffton, to M. Rex Pursley and Janice A. (Kaufman) Hiester. He attended Norwell High School. He moved to Cincinnati, where he took some computer classes and worked in housekeeping for a medical center in Ohio. He returned to Bluffton and was working at Walmart.

He is survived by his siblings, Teresa (Jeff) Schmidt of Ossian and James D. Pursley of Ossian.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Carroll D. Hiester.

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.