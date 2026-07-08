Allen W. Penn, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2026, at his residence.

Allen was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Jan. 10, 1956, to Harold and Betty (Heddings) Penn. He married Lora J. Adler in Bluffton on Jan. 18, 1991; she survives.

A 1974 graduate of Wabash High School, Allen worked as a Master Control Engineer at N.B.C. “Channel 33” in Fort Wayne for over 18 years. He was an ambassador for Christ, which he accomplished through his music ministry for many years. Allen loved muscle cars, street rods and attending car shows. He also enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Allen was an avid Stars Wars fan and also enjoyed rooting for his hometown football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jesus Christ was his first love and the most important thing in his life. To which he would often comment that “everything else was a blessing”, including his family, which was very important to him.

In addition to his wife, Lora, of over 35 years, Allen is survived by two sons, Allen Wayne (Kathryn) Copsey and Ryan (Aimee) Penn, both of Fort Wayne; a brother, Craig Penn of Fort Wayne; a sister, Kathy (Richard) Hubbard of Wabash; a sister-in-law, Rita Penn of Wabash; along with seven grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Penn; and a sister, Dawn Copeland.

Per Allen’s wishes, there are no public services planned at this time. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Allen’s memory to Andrew Wommack Ministries, and be mailed to Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.