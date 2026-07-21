Robert “Bob” E. Miller, 92, of Markle, passed away on Saturday evening, July 18, 2026, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Bob was born on Nov. 7, 1933, in Bluffton, to Eugene and Louise (Votaw) Miller. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1956 during the Korean Conflict. He then worked as a tool & die maker for 32.5 years at International Harvestor, then worked for General Motors for 11 years, retiring in January 1996. Bob enjoyed watching sports, especially I.U. basketball. He also enjoyed high school sports and was known as a “TV junkie.” Bob could be found riding his Harley motorcycle in his younger years and was part of Believers on Bikes. Eucher was one of Bob’s favorite games. Bob was a member of Hope Missionary Church.

On Jan. 31, 1953, Bob and Sarah E. “Sally” Isenhart were married. They shared 45 years of marriage together before her passing in 1998. On Feb. 14, 2000, Bob and Betty (DeBaillie) Bushee were married. They have been blessed with 26 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Bushee Miller of Markle; their children, Stan Miller and Steve Miller, both of Bluffton, Stuart (Cathy) Miller of Georgia, Greg (Deb) Bushee of Uniondale, and Jeff (Becky) Bushee of Zanesville; along with 15 grandchildren, Nate (Jessica) Miller of Bluffton, Nicole (Jeremiah) Fletcher of Columbus, Indiana, Taryn (Bryan) Jay of Warren, Trisha Miller of Bluffton, Stevie (Kelsey) Miller of Poneto, Austin (Sharice) Miller of Ossian, Isaac (Ally) Miller of Huntington, Micah Miller and Caleb Miller of Ringgold, Georgia, Leah (Jacob) DeNio of Rossville, Georgia, Mandy (Brian) Lovell of Bluffton, Andrew (Anne) Bushee of Huntington, Travis (Melissa) Bushee of Markle, Meggan (Adam) Shapiro of Cornelius, North Carolina, and Mallory (Ryan) Barkes of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Louise Miller, his first wife, Sarah E. “Sally” Miller, a brother, Harry “Mick” Miller and a sister, Carol Clifton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery, with full military honors by the American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Hope Missionary Church or Stillwater Hospice and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.