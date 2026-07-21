Deloris R. Mahon, 94 of Bluffton passed away on Sunday evening, July 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Deloris was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Watseka, Illinois, to Alva and Thelma (Wall) Atwood. She graduated from Watseka High School in 1949. She worked for Sheller Globe, Corning Glass and Dacra Glass. In her retirement years, she worked at KFC for six years in Bluffton. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, taking an Alaskan cruise, going to the National Finals Rodeo, Branson and to Brown County. Deloris found true joy in gardening and tending to her flowers. She was an avid reader who enjoyed seeing wildlife and going for drives in the country. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

On July 9, 1950, Deloris and Donald F. Mahon were married in Pennville. They shared 38 years of marriage together before his passing on Sept. 20, 1988.

Survivors include her children, Karen Keeling of Delphos, Ohio, Brenda Cardin of Bluffton and Cheryl “Cheri” (Kevin) Ivins of Bluffton, along with 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 44 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Thelma Atwood; her husband, Donald F. Mahon; six sons, Donald D. Mahon, Ronald “Gene” Mahon, Rocky E. Mahon, David L. Mahon, Steven A. Mahon and Glen A. Mahon. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Burton, Margaret Tobin and Judy Walton, two grandchildren, Rocky L. Mahon and Tonya Renee Lightner and a great-granddaughter, Catherine Elizabeth Mahon.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Deloris’ honor to Friends of Ouabache State Park and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.