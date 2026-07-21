George P. Klinetob Jr., 68, of Bluffton passed away Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 3, 1958, in Decatur, to the late George P. Klinetob and Irene Ilo (Hower) Klinetob. George was united in marriage to Janna Schneider May 25, 2013 in Denver. Colorado, who survives.

George is also survived by his sisters, Sara Klinetob, Esther Hart and Sharon Knittle, all of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Lee Dixon.

George’s friends and family are invited to join in a time of remembrance from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. There will be no funeral services for George.