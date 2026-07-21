Cynthia “Cindy” A. Geisel, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, July 17, 2026, at her residence after nearly a four-year battle with cancer.

Cindy was born in Decatur on March 20, 1955, to Jerome D. and Virginia L. (Neuenschwander) Rauch. Her mother survives in Bluffton. Cindy married Stanley “Stan” H. Geisel at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton on June 3, 1973; he survives.

A 1973 graduate of Bluffton High School, Cindy worked as a cashier and cook at Bluffton High School for 13 years. She then worked as the sales and customer service manager at A Harvest of Health in Bluffton for 30 years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

Cindy had many hobbies, which included singing, playing the piano, sewing, cooking, gardening, reading, playing card games and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, parents and friends.

Cindy loves her Lord Jesus Christ and was passionate about sharing it with all around her by speaking words of encouragement and lighting up a room with His love. Her love for others was evident as she lifted them up in daily prayer.

In addition to her mother and husband, Cindy is survived by a daughter, Carissa (Jarod) Studabaker of Bluffton; a son, Zachary (Miriam) Geisel of Bluffton; two brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Rauch of Bluffton and Michael (Susan) Rauch of Fort Wayne; her mother-in-law, Ellen Geisel of Bluffton; and son-in-law, Rod Gerber of Bluffton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Gerber, Shauncey and Keyilah Studabaker, Leah (Samuel) Kuenzi, and Ruth, Daniel, Mary, Matthew, Samuel and Lois Geisel.

Aside from her father, Cindy was preceded in death by a daughter, Rochelle Gerber; her father-in-law, Harold Geisel; and two grandchildren, Luke Gerber and Mercy Hope Geisel.

Visitation will be from 1 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Dan Pfister and Andy Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions in Cindy’s memory may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.