Home Obituaries Paul L. Young, 105 Paul L. Young, 105 July 29, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Paul L. Young, 105 years young, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2026, at River Terrace in Bluffton. Funeral services are currently pending with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries John Raymond Perkins III, 53 Obituaries Adolfo Porrata-Doria, 78 Obituaries Donald D. Hesher, 76 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment