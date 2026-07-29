John Raymond Perkins III, 53, of rural Ossian, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

John was born in Fort Wayne on March 3, 1973, to John Raymond Perkins Jr. and Sally (Grogg) Perkins. He was a proud 1991 graduate of Norwell High School and spent nearly 30 years working as a bricklayer. He took great pride in his work and was known for his dedication and strong work ethic.

To know John was to know someone who felt most at home outdoors. He had a lifelong passion for hunting whitetail deer and fishing, and some of his happiest moments were spent in a tree stand before sunrise or on the water with a fishing pole in hand. He also found joy in tending his garden, relaxing by the pool and appreciating life’s simple pleasures. Those quiet moments reflected the kind of man he was — someone who found happiness not in extravagance, but in the people he loved and the life he built.

Above all else, John was a family man. His children and grandchildren were his greatest pride and the center of his world. His quiet strength, kind heart, stubborn determination and sense of humor will be remembered by everyone fortunate enough to know him.

John is survived by his father, John R. Perkins Jr. and his mother, Sally Perkins; his sisters, Angela (Charlie) Carr Perkins and Kristine (Kevin) Shroyer; his brother, Josh (Shelly Ball) Perkins; his beloved girlfriend, Kacey Schwartz; his children, Shaylee (Donald) Budlong, Bailey (Brooke) Perkins, Brianna Martinez and Isabella Perkins; and his eight cherished grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roger Wayne Grogg and Luella Joan Maller Grogg Robbins; his paternal grandparents, John R. Perkins Sr. and Louise Perkins; his nephew, Andrew Brown; and his beloved grandson, Eliseo Martinez III.

John faced cancer with remarkable courage, grit and determination. Even through the hardest days, his love for his family never wavered. Though his time with us was far too short, the lessons he taught, the memories he created, and the love he gave so freely will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue through the family he loved beyond measure.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.