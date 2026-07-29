Adolfo Porrata-Doria, 78, of Bluffton passed away on Sunday morning, July 26, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Adolfo was born on May 10, 1948, in Santurce, Puerto Rico, to Adolfo Sr. and Alba Porrato-Doria. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Puerto Rico in 1966. He furthered his education at New York University in New York, where he played basketball. Basketball was a very important part of Adolfo’s life. He played in the Summer Olympics in 1968 for the Puerto Rican team and was an assistant coach for Puerto Rico in 1972. He is also listed as an Olympian who won a silver medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1966. Adolfo served in the United States Army.

On March 2, 1973, Adolfo and Maria “Mary” Villamil were married in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They moved to Bluffton, where Adolfo worked in sales for Corning Glass until it closed in 1983. He then worked in sales and management for Tuthill Fill-Rite and Cable-Craft in Fort Wayne for their businesses throughout the Caribbean, Central America, and South America before retiring in 2018. At that time, Adolfo joined his wife Mary at Quilts N Gifts in Bluffton.

Survivors include a son, Adolfo (Julie Phend) R. Porrata-Doria of Bluffton and a daughter, Isabel (Aaron) Santner of Bloomington, four grandchildren, Hannah Porrata of Indianapolis, Alexander Porrata of Fort Wayne, Ava Santner and Madelyn Santner, both of Bloomington.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and a sister, Abli Porrata-Doria.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with Father David Violi officiating. Military Honors will take place at the conclusion of Mass at the church.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.