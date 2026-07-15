Jessica Reidenbach, 69, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jessica was born on June 30, 1957, in Bluffton, to Ernest D. and Dessie “Diane” (Miller) Elzey. She graduated from Bluffton High School. She was a hair stylist at Great Clips in Bluffton for many years. Jessica found joy in gardening and working in her flowers. She had an eye for interior design. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her great spirit and sense of humor.

Survivors include her son, Dylan J.E. (Amber Foss) Girod of Bluffton; and a sister, Tamara “Tammy” Bailey of Bluffton. She will be remembered by her niece and nephew, Nichole (Jason) Eicher and Zachary Bonifield of Bluffton; and great-niece and great-nephew, Chance (Kirstien Herman) Norman of Berne and Katie Norman of Bluffton; and a great-great-nephew, Chandler James Farannte.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steven Elzey and Ernest Scott Elzey.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.