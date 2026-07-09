David Lee Gerber, 91, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday evening, July 6, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born on Oct. 29, 1934, in Adams County to Abraham and Vina M. (Ratcliff) Gerber. After graduating from Lancaster High School in 1953, David honorably served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1959. He worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 43 years and retired in 1996. David then worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, working for eight years at McCormick’s Creek in southern Indiana and for three years at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #111, where he served for many years on the Honor Guard, and was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.

On Jan. 15, 1966, David and Marilyn Shirley (Hanni) were married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. They shared 60 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2020. Both David and Marilyn were longtime members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, and when it closed, transferred their membership to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Lee (Katie) Gerber of Middletown, along with two grandchildren, Tosha Weikel of North Carolina and Briar (Fallon) Gerber of Fort Wayne, along with a great-grandson, Nolan Schnider. He is also survived by a sister, Etta Williams of Fort Wayne.

David is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alvin and Robert Gerber, a sister, Alice Gerber, along with a sister, Helen, who passed shortly after birth.

Funeral services for David will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, with full military honors by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in David’s memory to the American Heart Association or the American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard Fund and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences with the Gerber family at www.thomarich.com.