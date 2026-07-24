Janice L. (Deel) Ball, 80, of Ossian, and formerly of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away July 23, 2026.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lola (Chumley) Deel; her siblings, Mildred Kellams Cook, Lester Deel, Ruth Ann Raufeisen and Samuel “Everett” Deel.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell L. Ball; a daughter, Lynda (Bruce) Imel; a son, Raymond L. (Cynthia) Ball; a sister, Mary Margaret Andry; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will take place at the Taswell Cemetery in Taswell, Indiana, at a later date.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has entrusted with the funeral arrangements.