David Hamilton Smith, 69 years of age, departed this earth after a difficult five year battle with chronic illness. He had visitors the whole weekend before he left and even though he was weak and tired, he was able to show each one that he loved and appreciated them. He had a less than average life span, but an above-average life.

Dave was born on Oct. 28, 1956 in Hartford City, Ind. to Robert H. Smith and Kathryn E. (Gardy) Smith-Ward. David was the middle child and only boy in his family. We are pretty sure that both his birth order and being in the minority gender helped to develop his sense of responsibility and respect, as well as his dry sense of humor, which definitely gave him an air of mystery. His love of fun was a living and dynamic part of him. He was a very funny fellow. Dave was the kind of guy you could count on and he was very good at a lot of things. He loved to pass on his knowledge and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

David was also known for taking fashion cues from his love of comfort. His signature look was work boots with wool socks all year around, denim work pants with lots of pockets, a leather belt, t-shirts in various stages of repair or disrepair, ball caps of all sorts and a sweatshirt or jacket depending on the weather. His pockets were always filled with useful items and things he found interesting. He loved to pull out mystery objects to see if anyone could identify them.

He graduated from Blackford High School in 1975, where he was a cross-country runner for the Bruins. David also spent some of his teenaged summers riding to far-away locations with DeCycles. He obtained a farm certification from Purdue, and he loved his Boilermakers!

He always knew he wanted to be a farmer. The land just called him, and he knew it well. He farmed in Blackford and surrounding counties for decades, producing soybeans, corn, wheat, hay and straw. He was also a great ditcher, which is a good thing to be in swampy Blackford County. Dave served Blackford County as a member and president of the local Farm Bureau Association, as well as the Soil and Water Conservation District.

David drove a school bus for Blackford County Schools for 44 years. He learned the names of his riders and greeted them each morning with a warm smile and a cheerful hello. He enjoyed most interactions with the kids, many of whom became his friends as adults.

David was a lifelong member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, where he served as a deacon and an elder. He had a strong connection to the Lord, and will no doubt see Jesus and be admitted to the Kingdom.

He leaves behind his wife Cathy, who he married at the Blackford County Courthouse on Dec. 21, 2004 in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. He has two sisters, Barbara Lea Smith and Elizabeth Anne Thomas, as well as two children, two grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David embraced life, warts and all. He leaves behind a legacy of love, honesty and a powerfully chill attitude that delighted his friends and confounded others. He also leaves behind a heck of a lot of stuff.

Visitation for Dave will be Sunday July 26, 2026 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, Ind. 47348 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Monday July 27, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral Service will be Monday July 27, 2026 at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, Va. 22030.

Online condolences may be made at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or by utilizing the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page.