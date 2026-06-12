Steven “Steve” E. Yoder, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, June 9, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Steve was born in Adams County on April 26, 1944, to Denver J. and Vernelle H. (Sprunger) Yoder. He married Karen S. Lautzenheiser in Berne on Sept. 7, 1969; she survives.

A 1962 graduate of Adams Central High School, Steve later served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1971. He worked as an x-ray technician at Caylor Nickel Clinic in Bluffton for 37 years, retiring in 2008. He was also a long-time member of Berne Evangelical Church.

Steve had many hobbies, which included playing cards and shuffleboard. He loved cars and his pride and joy was his 1968 Chevy Chevelle. More than anything else, Steve loved spending time with his family and attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

In addition to his wife Karen of almost 57 years, Steve is survived by two daughters, Michele “Shelly” (Dean) Neuenschwander of Berne and Teri (Shannon) McVey of Fishers; a son, Todd (Amy) Yoder of Berne; eight grandchildren, Zach (Katie) Neuenschwander, Jordyn (Dillon) Ketron, Alexa (Clayton) Harkless, Drew Yoder, Luke (Savannah) Yoder, Maddie (Jacob) Hoffman, Tucker McVey (fiancée Sophie Wishard) and Bo McVey; and three great-granddaughters, Kelcie and Jessie Neuenschwander and Hadley Harkless. He is also survived by two sisters, Joye (Denny) Thompson of Lancaster, Ohio, and Joan (Rodney) Liechty of Berne; two brothers, Ed (Mary) Yoder of Bluffton and Gary (Connie) Yoder of Berne; and a sister-in-law, Janet Yoder.

Aside from his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Evan Yoder.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Berne Evangelical Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Bruce Rocke and Pastor Craig Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Berne Evangelical Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.