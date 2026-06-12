Paul W. Barnes Sr., 71, of Decatur passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Paul was born Aug. 24, 1954, in New Castle, Indiana, to Charles E. and Helen D. (French) Barnes, both parents preceded him in death. He married Gina K. Hann in Adams County at the New Hope Church on April 27, 2010; She survives in Decatur.

Paul is survived by his wife, Gina; a daughter, Amy Torres of New Albany; a son, Paul (Bridgette) Barnes Jr. of Van Wert, Ohio; three sisters, Donna Dillman, Sue Weaver, Cathy Oswalt all of Bluffton; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with another on the way; along with several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, Paul was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence, Robert “Bob”, Charles and Jack Barnes.

A graveside service will take place Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Decatur Cemetery, 1828 W Monroe St, Decatur, IN 46733. Pastor Kevin August will officiate.

Immediately following the graveside service, a gathering of family and friends for a meal will take place at the Village Green Apartments, 1109 Bollman St, Decatur, IN 46733

Family has asked that if you intend to come to the meal to please bring a dish to pass.

Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com