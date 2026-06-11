David Dwight Reynolds, 69, of Apollo Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son, and family members in his final moments.

Born on June 29, 1956, in Bluffton, David lived a life defined by his faith in Jesus Christ, devotion to his family, love of country, hard work and an unwavering appreciation for life’s many blessings.

David was the beloved husband of Sue Reynolds, with whom he shared 32 wonderful years of marriage. Together they built a life centered on faith, love, family and cherished memories. Among their favorite adventures were the many Disney Cruises they enjoyed together, creating lasting memories while exploring new places and celebrating the joy of being together.

He was a proud father to his son, Michael Dwight Reynolds, and a loving father-in-law to Kristina Reynolds of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Nothing brought David greater happiness than being “Grandpa” to his grandchildren: Haleigh, Hannah, Alexis, Damien and Luke. He treasured every opportunity to spend time with them and took immense pride in watching them grow and flourish.

A true patriot, David deeply loved America and held a profound appreciation for the freedoms and opportunities this country provided. He was a hardworking entrepreneur and the proud owner of Nextdoor Pools, where he earned the respect of customers and colleagues through his integrity, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

David embraced life with enthusiasm and enjoyed many passions. He loved spending time on the golf course, making memories with his family at Disney, following one of his favorite traditions — the Indianapolis 500 —and taking Disney Cruises with Sue. Whether cheering on the racers, enjoying a round of golf, sailing with his beloved wife, or gathering with family and friends, David found joy in every moment.

His faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. It guided the way he loved his family, treated others, and faced life’s challenges with strength and hope. He lived with a servant’s heart and a grateful spirit, trusting in God’s promises and sharing that faith through his actions and example.

Those who knew David will remember his strong character, generous spirit, sense of humor, and steadfast love for his family. His presence brought comfort and strength to those around him, and his legacy will continue through the lives of those he loved most.

David is survived by his loving wife, Sue Reynolds; his son, Michael Dwight Reynolds, and daughter-in-law, Kristina Reynolds of Worcester, Massachusetts; his cherished grandchildren, Haleigh, Hannah, Alexis, Damien and Luke; his brother, Jeff Reynolds and wife Lisa of Warren; his sister, Dee Conley and husband Finley Conley of Stroh, Indiana; his brother-in-law, Doug Banning of Sun City Center, Florida; his sister-in-law, Mary Eppl and husband Rodger Eppl of Sanford, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends who will forever cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Reynolds and Donna Reynolds, and his sister-in-law, Andrea Banning.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate David’s life at two memorial services. The Florida service will be held on Sunday, June 14, at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave., Sun City Center, Florida 33573. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.

A second service will be held in Bluffton on Tuesday, June 23, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, 308 West Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David’s honor to United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Avenue, Sun City Center, Florida 33573. The family is grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness shown during this difficult time.

Though he will be deeply missed, David’s life serves as a lasting example of faith, love, loyalty, patriotism, and devotion to family. While his earthly journey has ended, his family rejoices in the assurance that through his faith in Jesus Christ, he has entered into eternal peace and is now in the presence of his Savior.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.