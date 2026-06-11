Randy J. Grover passed away on June 9, 2026 at Heritage Pointe In Warren.

He was a 1981 graduate of Norwell High School. Randy had worked for several construction companies, including BRC, Davis Exteriors and ALH. He was a ten year 4-H member, raising rabbits. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. In his younger years, Randy enjoyed playing baseball. He also enjoyed darts and playing pool. Randy was an avid gun collector and enjoyed building model cars.

Randy was born on May 28, 1963, in Fort Wayne, a son of James and Geraldine “Gerri” (Hieber) Grover. His mother preceded him in death. His father survives in Markle.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Ashley (Shawn Hartley) Myers of Geneva and Amanda (James) Terry of Warren; a brother, Brian (Nichole) Grover of Huntington; and two sisters, Pam (Jerry) Schaefer of Andrews and Sherrie (DeWayne) Fiedler of Uniondale.

His mother preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, with one hour of visitation prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5912 N. Sugar St. in Uniondale.

Interment will be at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial contributions can be made out to The Family, checks made out to Amanda Terry in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 415, Markle, IN 46770.