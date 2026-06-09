Robert “Bob” Hesher Grove, 97 of Bluffton, formerly of Lancaster Township, Wells County, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Christian Care in Bluffton, surrounded by his family.

Bob, a lifelong resident of Wells County, was born on April 15, 1929, to Robert “Bob” Neal and Ruth (Hesher) Grove, who preceded him in death. He attended Lancaster High School and graduated in 1947. After high school, he was a contractor with his father and then served in the United States Army from Nov. 17, 1950 to Nov. 15, 1952, serving in occupied Germany post World War II.

He married the love of his life, Marilyn J. Todd, of Ossian, on May 24, 1953. They were married for 54 years until she preceded him in death on July 31, 2007. On Jan. 7, 2009, Bob and Judith Hedges were married. They have shared 17 years together.

Bob was an active member of the First Baptist Church for 97 years, serving many roles throughout his lifetime. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #111 in Bluffton for over 70 years. He ran a Texaco Station in Decatur, later moving to the Texaco station on Main and Washington streets in Bluffton. He started Wells Acoustical, a business that he successfully ran into his 80s.

Bob had many interests and hobbies in his lifetime, but most of all, he enjoyed his family and friends. He loved to camp with his family and friends, along with traveling to Texas, where he would “snow bird.” He loved traveling and saw the country, pulling his camper, but when he was home, you could find him on the golf course or having breakfast with his First Baptist friends. In his spare time, he loved his sports and following the Churubusco baseball team. He was an avid IU fan and Green Bay Packers fan. When he wasn’t following sports, you could find him in his workshop.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Denise Milholland) Grove of Churubusco; daughter, Beth (Jeff) Stevens of Steuben County; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Derek) Hupfer and Brittany (Brennon) Moughler; and three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, Taya (Mike) Jacobson, Derec Stevens and Nicholas Stevens, all of Fort Wayne; a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Todd of Ossian; his wife, Judith “Hedges” Grove of Bluffton; step-daughters, Julie (Lon) Johnson, Debbie (Scott) Trout and Rebecca Gruesbeck. He has many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Marilyn Grove, and a stepson, Keith Lynn Hedges.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Peter Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or Christian Care Retirement Community and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.