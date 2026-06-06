Robert H. “Bob” Grove, 97, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Peter Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Wednesday at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.