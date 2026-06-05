Elizabeth A. Hauenstein, 76, of Columbia City, died Friday, May 29, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice.

Born March 16, 1950, in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorotha (Schoenauer) Hauenstein. Beth grew up in rural Wells County east of Markle and graduated from Norwell High School Class of 1968. She lived in Bluffton from 1973-76 and again from 1980-83.

Beth is survived by her brother, Mark (Becky) Hauenstein; and stepdaughter, Daisy (Ericka Bates) Schmidt, and nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Beth was preceded in death by an infant daughter and an infant nephew, Dwight Hauenstein.

A small private gathering will be scheduled to celebrate her life. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Beth’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.