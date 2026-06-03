Orla L. Kuhn, 89, of Bluffton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Christian Care in Bluffton.

Orla was born on Friday, Dec. 11, 1936, to Wilbur and Mary Kathern Kuhn in rural Bryant. He married Carol (Reinhard) Burnfield on Aug. 23, 1980, and they shared eight wonderful children. Orla was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High School in Adams County. He began working at Berne Furniture followed by CTS of Berne and Bentonville, Arkansas. He was a farmer and drove truck for 20 years. Orla sang with the Edelweiss Singers. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Carol (Reinhard) Kuhn of Bluffton; sons, Micah (Vickie) Kuhn of Decatur and Steve L. (Kimmy) Kuhn of Geneva; daughters, Rebecca (Glen) Agler of Evansville and Jennifer (Rick) Pittman of Shelbyville, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Annette (Charles) Parr of Markle; sister, Melody Bigler of Greenfield, Indiana; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mary K. (Fifer) Kuhn; daughters, Deborah Moser and Regina Sue Reed; stepson, James Burnfield; brothers, Danny Kuhn and Gilly Kuhn; sister-in-law, Jerry Mae Kuhn; sister, Joy Kuhn; granddaughter, Kelci Haman; son-in-law, Dave Haman; and daughter in law, Kathy Kuhn.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home located at 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. The family requests everyone to be in casual attire.

A service to celebrate Orla’s life will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Gullion officiating. Interment will follow in the Daugherty cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or First Baptist Church of Ossian (Cuban Mission)

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com