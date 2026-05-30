Lavonne Brown, 91, of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away on May 7, 2026 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born on Aug. 17, 1934, in Montpelier, to the late Carl and Electra (Ballinger) Booher. She graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1952. She married Delmer Brown on July 2, 1954 in Marion. They were married for 45 years. He preceded her in death.

Lavonne worked in the insurance industry for decades prior to her retirement from Farm Bureau in Bluffton. She loved her family and was the ultimate hostess when you visited. You never went home empty-handed. She was a very kind and generous lady who loved dogs, daisies, music, dancing, collecting Boyds Bears and shopping, especially with her grandchildren. In her later years, she moved from Montpelier to Plainfield and took her beloved Yorkie (Teddy) with her. Lavonne was a longtime member of Asbury Church in Montpelier.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Cynthia) and Barry (Mary Jane); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph Booher and Dwight Booher; and sister, Bonnie Booher Avery.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Fred Hearn officiating. Inurnment will take place in Asbury Cemetery, rural Wells County, Indiana.

Preferred memorials may be made to Asbury Cemetery for maintenance care addressed to Melody Dollier, 11133 S. 900 W-90, Montpelier, IN. 47359

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com