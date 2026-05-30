John E. Coleman, 64, of rural Montpelier, died May 28, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 30, 1961, in Hartford City. He married Dawn (Phillips) Coleman on April 9, 1994.

John will be forever missed by his father, Bill West of Portland; children, Brandan (Anastasia) Franze of Montpelier and Rachel Abbott, Robynn Coleman and Angela Adams of Ossian; and four grandchildren; siblings, Sandy Stone Tracey West, and Kathy West of Portland, and Buck (Cindy) Coleman of Hartford City, and James Coleman of Bluffton; and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn (Phillips) Coleman; parents, Meredeth and Glenna (Walker) Coleman; sons, Perry R. Franze Coleman, Tyson E. Franze Coleman and Jacob Feathers; and sister, Julie Coleman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.