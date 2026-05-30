Mary Lou Decker, 90, of rural Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Wells County to R.D. and Bessie (Tester) Williams, Sr.

On June 25, 1955, Mary Lou Williams and Jack Decker were married in Bluffton. They were married for over 69 years, until Jack’s passing on Oct. 29, 2024.

Mary Lou graduated from Bluffton High School in 1953. While the children were growing up, Mary Lou was a homemaker and later was employed by Carnall & Sons Abstracting and then the Recorder’s office and the Treasurer’s office in the Wells County Courthouse.

Mary Lou attended Murray Missionary Church for 70 years, where she served in various roles over the years. She loved to read, garden, take walks and spend time with her family. She laughed so much and cooked fabulous meals for the family. Her family was her highlight.

She is survived by daughters, Cara (Wes) Crickard of Markle and Sandy (Mike) Allred of Bluffton, sons, Dr. Jeffrey (Shuyan) Decker of Lincoln, California and Timothy (Kathy) Decker of Fort Wayne, along with five grandchildren, Dr. J. Brooks (Dr. Heather) Crickard of Ithaca, New York, Tessa (Bryan) Wight of Fort Wayne, Evan (Olivia) Decker of Fort Wayne and Jimmy and Ben Decker of Lincoln, California, and four great-grandchildren, Max, Charlotte and Elisabeth Wight of Fort Wayne, Inna Decker of Fort Wayne and another one on the way.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, R.D. Williams Jr., and sisters, Phyllis Miller and Pauline Maller.

The family would like to thank everyone involved in Mary Lou’s care, especially the staff at Christian Care.

Funeral services will take place at noon on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.