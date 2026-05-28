June Miller, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. She was born Saturday, July 25, 1942, in Marion. She married Dewey Miller on Friday, May 25, 1962, in Bluffton.

June will be forever missed by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Dewey Miller, Bluffton; son, Rev. Dewey (Shannon) Miller, Jr., Martinsville; daughter, Denise (Simon) Birkhoff, Columbus, Ohio; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Oliver and Pauline Cora (Mercer) Kneller; and brother, James Joseph Kneller.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Monday, June 1, 2026.

A service to celebrate June’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. June 1, 2026 with Pastor Dewey Miller Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Marion IOOF Cemetery in Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com