Carole Diane Roe, known to many as Diane, passed away on Dec. 19, 2025, at the age of 87. She was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne to Maurice Roe and Nina Pence Roe, both of whom preceded her in death.

Diane devoted her life to education and service. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in Bloomington where she was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, forming friendships that endured throughout her life.

Her teaching career spanned decades and continents. Early on Diane taught in the Indianapolis Public Schools followed by an overseas position at the Chicksands Elementary School on the U.S./British Air Force base in England. In 1974 she returned to Indianapolis and found her professional home at Park Tudor School, where she served as a beloved first-grade teacher for 26 years until her retirement in 2000.

Diane had a rare gift for nurturing young minds. She created a classroom where every child felt seen, valued and encouraged to dream big. With warmth, patience and gentle guidance she transformed everyday moments into lifelong lessons. Her unwavering belief in the goodness of people shaped the lives of countless students and families, and her legacy lives on in the smiles, stories, and kindness they carry forward.

Beyond the classroom, Diane lived a life of generosity and faith. She volunteered with the Assistance League of Indianapolis including its program, Operation School Bell, providing children in need with clothing and supplies. She also helped raise funds for the organization, participated in nursing home ministry and joyfully called bingo games. Diane was also an active member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church as well as an avid reader, a devoted book club member and an enthusiastic traveler who cherished trips with family, friends and her sorority sisters.

Diane is survived by Tom Daseler, her devoted partner of 31 years; and her cousins, Linda Pence of Indianapolis and Michael Pence of Naples, Florida.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home at 120 W. Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777. Following the service, Diane will be laid to rest beside her parents at Oak Lawn Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.