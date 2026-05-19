Kathleen “Kathy” J. Fuller, 83, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday evening, May 15, 2026, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Kathy was born May 5, 1943, in Bluffton to Dwight E. “Hap” and A. Pauline (Marshall) Kehrn. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1961 and earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from International Business College in Fort Wayne. Her first job was with Bankers Investment Corp. owned by Richard Fraster and Billy Moser in Fort Wayne. She then went to work for Corning Glass Works in Bluffton. With increasing amounts of overtime, Kathy resigned from Corning and went to work for James S. Jackson Co. in Bluffton. She then worked for Almco Steel and Wells County Public Library. She was a true lover of nature, becoming a Naturalist through the State Park. She was instrumental in the Bird Club for many years and participated in numerous bird counts.

On Valentine’s Day in 1976, Kathy and Bill E. Fuller were married. They shared 46 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 8, 2022.

Survivors include her son, Gayle (Ellie) Gibson of Craigville; stepchildren, Doug (Pat) Fuller of Wadesworth, Ohio, Stan (Deb) Fuller of Decatur, Debbie (Tom) Maloney of Delta, Ohio and Jeff Fuller of Bluffton; a granddaughter, Samantha Gibson of Florida; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Bill.

Private family funeral services will be held with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to The Acres Land Trust and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.