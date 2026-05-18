Larry Noel Lesh, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away May 9, 2026. He was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Adrian, Michigan to the late Herschel and Guinevere (Bronner) Lesh.

Larry graduated from Union Center High School, Wells County, in 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Ball State University and a Masters of Arts for Teachers from Indiana University.

Larry taught science and math for 38 years in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, at Lakeside, Lane and Jefferson Junior High, and then for his final 18 years at Memorial Park Middle School.

Larry was married to Donna (Keller) Lesh for over 61 years from 1963, until she preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2025.

He is survived by children, Karen (Todd) Butler, of Fishers, and Stephen (Catherine) Lesh, of Northville, Michigan; grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle and Haley Butler and Olivia, Luke and Ava Lesh.

Larry was a member of the Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, serving on the Church Board and teaching Sunday School for many years. He volunteered as a science team advisor for Memorial Park Middle School students developing science projects for various national competitions for over 20 years in retirement. He also had a life-long love of baseball and coached Little League for 23 years, first in Zanesville, and later for many years in Fort Wayne.

A Memorial Service will be at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, 2810 Beacon St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.