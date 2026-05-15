Erica L. Trobaugh, 46, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2026, at her home.

Erica was born on Feb. 8, 1980, in Huntington to Ray and Charlene (Burns) Gobernatz. She attended Bluffton High School. She was able to be a stay-at-home mom to her children. Erica enjoyed working in her plants and flowers, doing puzzles and camping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On Sept. 5, 2008, Erica and Chad D. Trobaugh were married in South Bend. They have shared 17 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Chad of Bluffton, her children, Kain L. (Brittany) Vaughn and Rayden S. (Skylar K.) Vaughn of Bluffton, Bryson D. (Jaylin) Trobaugh of Warren, Sierra L. (Mitchell) Vaughn of Fort Wayne and Dameon Vaughn of Tennessee, and10 grandchildren. She will be remembered by her siblings, Rae Ann Smith and Elizabeth Gobernatz of Bluffton and Raymond Francis Gobernatz III of Indianapolis.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.