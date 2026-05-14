Eden May Taylor briefly touched our lives on Monday morning, May 11, 2026, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her parents, Brandon J. Taylor and Lisa M. DeWald of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents, Eden is survived by her paternal grandparents, Randall Taylor of Bluffton and Lona Taylor of Bluffton; maternal grandmother, Vicky DeWald of Van Wert, Ohio; paternal great-grandparents, Jim (Sharon) Taylor of Decatur and Dianne Parret of Berne; along with several aunts and uncles.

Eden was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Troy Kapol; paternal great-grandparents, Franklin “Gene” and Joan Clanin; and maternal great-grandmother, Barb Girardin.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Although her time on Earth was brief, Eden was deeply loved by her parents, along with the rest of her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Remembering Rowan and can be mailed to Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.