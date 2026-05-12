Faye Rose Taylor, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Ossian at the age of 88.

Born in Fort Wayne to the late Frank and Lesta Gibson on Aug. 17, 1937, she was the youngest of 13 children. She married Robert C. Taylor on April 7, 1956, and enjoyed 47 years together.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl F. (David) Streeter of Ossian; sons, Robert A. (Brenda) of Ossian, Michael J. (Rise’) of Markle and Richard J. (Tina) of Brighton, Michigan; grandchildren, Alison Streeter, Joshua (Chrystal) Streeter, Janelle (Tony) Valenti, Orion (Ashley Mazur) Taylor, Christina (James) Dircksen, Brandon (Honor) Taylor, Alexis (Luke) Fries, Jordan (Katie) Taylor, Amanda (Joey) Judson; Emily, Natalie, Logan, Greyson and Colton Taylor; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her siblings, Oscar Gibson, Minerva Dodane, Ruth Brockhaus, May Roth, Orval Gibson, Richard Gibson, Gloria Johnson, Dolores Roe, Albert Gibson and the triplets: Louise, Dale and Gail.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14607 Bluffton Road in Yoder, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is also from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday May 14, 2026, with a Rosary at 2 p.m. and a family eulogy at 7:30 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave. in Fort Wayne. Committal and burial at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials to St. Aloysius masses or the Alzheimer’s Association.