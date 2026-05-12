Randy W. Wolfe, 64, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, May 10, 2026, at his residence.

Randy was born in Bluffton on Feb. 1, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank E. Wolfe. He is survived by his mother, Mary J. (Harrison) Anthony of Bluffton. Randy married Brenda K. Ridge in Bluffton on May 28, 1982; she survives.

A 1980 graduate of Bluffton High School, Randy worked as a rubber mill worker at Bluffton Rubber Company, in both Bluffton and Montpelier, for over 20 years until retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and fishing. For most of his life Randy was a bass guitarist and played in several local bands. He loved music, specifically 70s and 80s classic rock.

Randy was very active and until his health failed the past couple years, he enjoyed visiting Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Although he had many hobbies, nothing was more important to him than his family, and he especially enjoyed spending time and playing with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother and wife Brenda of 44 years, Randy is survived by two daughters, Brandi (Ethan) Gendreau and Sammi (Jacob) Wilfong, both of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Aiden, Alainna, and Aubrey Wilfong; and a brother, Rick (Lori) Wolfe of Bluffton.

Aside from his father, Randy was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gene Anthony.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2026, from 2 until 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, May 15, 2026, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In honor of Randy’s love for his grandchildren, memorial contributions may be made to establish a college education fund and be made payable directly to Brenda Wolfe.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.